Absent teachers may keep students from seeing eclipse

Last-minute decisions are throwing a wrench in one school district's eclipse plans.

Some students in Wilson County may have to sit in a classroom during the big event, and the community is fighting over who's to blame.

Wilson County Schools has had an eclipse plan in the works since February, and all teachers went through safety training.

Now school officials say some of those teachers have bowed out, leaving the schools in a big bind.

The goal for eclipse day in Wilson County was to make sure in years to come students will remember where they were and what they saw Aug. 21, 2017.

It won't be so memorable, if they're sitting in a sky-less classroom.

“It disappointed me that teachers made the decision not to be there for their students,” said alumnus Dalton Teel.

Alumnus Dalton Teel says the memo that went out this morning is maddening.

It reads:

Late yesterday afternoon, Central Office began receiving phone calls from principals, who said that, over the past 48 hours, they had started to receive requests from teachers, who are applying to take a sick day on Monday. In light of that, Schools Director, Dr. Donna Wright, issued a memo to principals this morning, outlining the following points: Teachers who have elected, at the last minute, NOT to come to work on Monday will need to notify their students’ parents NO LATER THAN TONIGHT, that they will not be at work on Monday. A substitute teacher will be filling in for them. They are being required to do this, so parents can make an informed decision about whether to send their child to school on Monday.

Substitute teachers, who are currently being contacted to work on Monday, WILL NOT be able to participate in any of the planned viewing activities or other special events outside the classroom, OR take students outside… because we cannot place that responsibility on a substitute teacher, who has not had the opportunity to take part in the planning and preparation. This does NOT impact teachers who gave us advanced notice that they would be out on Monday, because those substitutes have already been trained.

Those individuals will also need to let their colleagues know that they have elected to call in sick on Monday, because if we are unable to cover the classrooms with adequate substitutes on Monday, those teachers who are coming to work may need to cover their classes, by rotating coverage through the day. If this impacts your child’s classroom, you should receive an email by the end of school today.

It says students of teachers who decided late this week take a sick day Monday will be inside during the eclipse.

“We are going to have to scramble to find substitute teachers and we don't have time to train those teachers,” said spokeswoman Jennifer Johnson.

Johnson said it's a safety issue.

Even the teachers who went through training are a little nervous.

“My mom teaches kindergarten so she is going to be responsible for making sure all of the 5 and 6-year-olds keep their glasses on,” Dalton said.

Others who got the memo on Friday are lashing out at the district.

One parent emailed News 4 saying, “This is the most ridiculous thing ever. Punishing kids if their teacher skips work on Monday. They should just close school already."

Another parent posted on Facebook, “In search of eclipse glasses last minute because if my children's teachers choose to take Monday off then my kids could miss out. Wilson County Schools you really dropped the ball on this one.”

Johnson said there are two big reasons the district won't cancel. The first is because they've been prepping for this day for five months. The second reason is she said the majority of students' parents have to work and don't have a place for their child to go.

If parents choose to keep their child out of school the absence is excused.

