TN lawmakers call on political leaders to speak out against president's comments

As more Republican leaders denounce President Donald Trump's comments following the racially charged riots in Charlottesville, VA, Democratic leaders are calling on one prominent Tennessee lawmaker speak out using clear terms.

"Where is Sen. Lamar Alexander?," asked Democratic Caucus Chair, Rep. Mike Stewart, D-Nashville, at a press conference Friday. "No responsible leader can remain silent at this moment."

The Tennessee Democratic Caucus is calling on Sen. Alexander to speak out directly against the president's comments and tweets this week.

"Sen. Alexander is the perfect person to tell that school child today that President Trump was wrong. What he said was un-American, and it should never be repeated," Stewart said.

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker did not mince words when he admonished the president Thursday.

"The president has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability, nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful," Corker said. "We need him to be successful."

Friday, Corker reiterated his stance to reporters in Nashville following an appearance at an Operation Stand Down event at the Omni Hotel.

"We are at a point in our nation where bringing out the best in our nation and bringing out the best in the people in our nation is where we need to be, not seeking to divide our nation in order to stimulate your base and energize your base," Corker said. "That's not an appropriate place for a president to be."

Corker told reporters he hopes his statements influence President Trump and the people around him. Corker told reporters he was aware of "many frustrations internally" at the White House, just hours before Chief Strategist Steve Bannon was fired.

"Many people, including Sen. Bob Corker, have properly stated publicly that President Trump's comments at totally unacceptable. They don't reflect American values," Steward said. "But, Sen. Alexander as we sit here today has been silent on the matter. He has refused to criticize president Trump. He has put out a very pablum statement, but he has pointedly not taken President Trump to task."

Stewart is holding the former Tennessee governor to a higher standard than other U.S. lawmakers from Tennessee.

"Sen. Alexander is the most prominent politician in the state of Tennessee. He is a former presidential candidate. He is a national leader. He is the former secretary of education," Stewart said.

U.S. Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn, R-TN, sent News 4 this statement saying:

As I have said, hate, violence, and bigotry of any type have no place in our civil society. I firmly believe racism, white supremacy, and neo-Nazism have no place in civil society. We must learn from history, not repeat it.

Congresswoman Diane Black's office did not respond to News 4's request for comment Friday. Earlier in the week, Black retweeted a comment from President Trump condemning violence, but has not addressed race or the president's controversial comments since.

Stewart said this issue is bigger than partisan politics.

"Democrats and Republicans will have to speak out against it, and say we have fierce debates about lots of things, but we do not have fierce debates about white supremacy," he said.

Sen. Alexander's office told News 4 he is not doing interviews this week. A spokesperson sent the following statement from Alexander:

Neo-Nazis and white supremacists, like any racists, tear apart the American character. They deny that we are all Americans, without regard to race, creed or background...That is why even going back to when I was governor of Boys’ States in 1957, I called for outlawing the Ku Klux Klan, and as a student editor in 1962, I helped to desegregate Vanderbilt University. To open doors to African Americans, as governor, I appointed the first black Supreme Court Justice and the first black Chancellor. As president of the University of Tennessee, I appointed the first black UT vice-presidents. I will continue to oppose those who would close doors to Americans based upon race, religion or background.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.