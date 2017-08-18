Last-minute thoughts on the Great American Eclipse - WSMV Channel 4

Last-minute thoughts on the Great American Eclipse

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

It’s eclipse crunch time, so if you’re not sure on a few things, let News 4 try to help.

First, are your pets in any eye danger with it comes to the eclipse?

The answer is no.

“Pets don’t really look up at the sun,” said Kenneth Tallier with the Nashville Humane Association.

Tallier said Monday pet owners should just use common sense.

“Use the same rules you’d apply during the Fourth of July. Where it’s a once-in-a-lifetime event, not sure what happens ‘til it actually happens,” Tallier said.

At totality, prepare for oddness, at least for a few minutes.

Street lights might come on, roosters could head back inside, and for sure people will be saying “ooh” and “aah.”

“It’s not just a science experiment, it’s a human experience. Whoever you’re with, some people will laugh, some will cry, some will just stand in silence as totality goes by,” said Adventure Science Center astronomer Derrick Rohl.

If we’re cloud free, expect totality to look like a full moon night sky. Temperatures will drop.

For a man who has seen three eclipses in his life, he said it’s not something to miss.

“You’ll regret it for the rest of your life, because there will be thousands of people that are telling you how great it was. And you’re going to feel like an idiot for not taking the trouble to do it,” said Nashville attorney Mark Manner.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Last-minute thoughts on the Great American EclipseMore>>

  • Solar Eclipse 2017

    Solar Eclipse 2017

    Click to view past coverage of the 2017 Solar Eclipse over Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

    More >>

    Click to view past coverage of the 2017 Solar Eclipse over Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

    More >>

  • Bulger's Beat

    Bulger's Beat

    Terry Bulger brings you stories of people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting in Bulger's Beat, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Channel 4 News at 4.More >>
    Terry Bulger brings you stories of people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting in Bulger's Beat, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Channel 4 News at 4, and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday on Channel 4 News Today.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.