Last-minute thoughts on the Great American Eclipse

It’s eclipse crunch time, so if you’re not sure on a few things, let News 4 try to help.

First, are your pets in any eye danger with it comes to the eclipse?

The answer is no.

“Pets don’t really look up at the sun,” said Kenneth Tallier with the Nashville Humane Association.

Tallier said Monday pet owners should just use common sense.

“Use the same rules you’d apply during the Fourth of July. Where it’s a once-in-a-lifetime event, not sure what happens ‘til it actually happens,” Tallier said.

At totality, prepare for oddness, at least for a few minutes.

Street lights might come on, roosters could head back inside, and for sure people will be saying “ooh” and “aah.”

“It’s not just a science experiment, it’s a human experience. Whoever you’re with, some people will laugh, some will cry, some will just stand in silence as totality goes by,” said Adventure Science Center astronomer Derrick Rohl.

If we’re cloud free, expect totality to look like a full moon night sky. Temperatures will drop.

For a man who has seen three eclipses in his life, he said it’s not something to miss.

“You’ll regret it for the rest of your life, because there will be thousands of people that are telling you how great it was. And you’re going to feel like an idiot for not taking the trouble to do it,” said Nashville attorney Mark Manner.

