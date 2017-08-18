Brentwood HS athletic director replaced following pay-for-play investigation

A former Brentwood High School volunteer coach has been banned from all Williamson County Schools, after an investigation found he forced families to pay him for their children to remain on the track team.

Guy Avery, a former Brentwood High School volunteer track coach, says he never accepted money from parents to give their child an edge on the Brentwood High School track team, and that any rules he allegedly broke were never communicated to him in the first place.

Former Brentwood track coach speaks out: 'The clock makes the decision who is on a team'

The athletic director of Brentwood High School has been dismissed from his duties, following an internal investigation into allegations of pay for play on the varsity track team.

In a letter to parents Friday, Principal Kevin Keidel said Ronnie Seigenthaler failed to "process paperwork or payment for facilities use and site supervision at the school."

The investigation found Seigenthaler allowed a private track coach to use school grounds to run camps and coach kids from other schools "for personal gain."

In an exclusive interview with News 4, Guy Avery said he never accepted money from parents to give their child an edge on the team, and that he was encouraged him to use the school track.

Seigenthaler will remain on staff as a teacher.

Coach Joe Blair will replace Seigenthaler.

