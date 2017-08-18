Brentwood HS athletic director replaced following pay-for-play i - WSMV Channel 4

Brentwood HS athletic director replaced following pay-for-play investigation

The athletic director of Brentwood High School has been dismissed from his duties, following an internal investigation into allegations of pay for play on the varsity track team.

In a letter to parents Friday, Principal Kevin Keidel said Ronnie Seigenthaler failed to "process paperwork or payment for facilities use and site supervision at the school."

The investigation found Seigenthaler allowed a private track coach to use school grounds to run camps and coach kids from other schools "for personal gain."

In an exclusive interview with News 4, Guy Avery said he never accepted money from parents to give their child an edge on the team, and that he was encouraged him to use the school track.

Seigenthaler will remain on staff as a teacher.

Coach Joe Blair will replace Seigenthaler.

