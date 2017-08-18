Small plane crashes at Centerville airport; no injuries reported

News 4 viewer Tim McEntire shared this photo of the plane crash. (WSMV)

Officials said a small plane crashed at the Centerville Municipal Airport on Friday afternoon.

Airport manager Woody Woodruff said the plane was coming in to land around 3:30 p.m. when conditions got rough and the plane crashed.

The plane didn’t flip, but the wings were torn off.

Two people were in the plane at the time. No one was hurt.

The airport is shut down while they clean up. Woodruff said the runway should be cleared in a short amount of time.

