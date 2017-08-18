Tad Cummins' lawyer files motion to have him released from jail

The public defender for former Maury County teacher Tad Cummins filed a motion Friday asking for Cummins to be released from jail.

Cummins is accused of taking a 15-year-old student on a cross-country trip for sex.

Cummins’ lawyer filed paperwork to allow Cummins out of jail to prepare for trial.

His lawyer claims the prison where Cummins is being held in Kentucky isn’t allowing him to speak privately with his legal team, and that’s harming their case.

