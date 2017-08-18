Residents voice safety concerns about South Nashville apartment - WSMV Channel 4

Residents voice safety concerns about South Nashville apartment tower

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

For 16 months, Radnor Towers apartments on Nolensville Pike have been undergoing renovations.

LHP Capital, a Knoxville-based real estate company, purchased the building in 2016 and has reportedly invested more than $8 million in rehabbing all 190 apartment units.

According to a company spokesperson, construction crews have found all of the interior bath and kitchen piping throughout the building is weak and needs to be replaced. Those plumbing problems have delayed the project, which is supposed to wrap up in October.

News 4 contacted Metro Codes and one of the building inspectors said the contractor doesn’t have the proper permit to finish the plumbing work.

Meanwhile, most Radnor Towers residents are still living in the building during construction, and some say it has created an unsafe environment.

“The carpet is filthy, wet, and nasty,” said Elizabeth Christy. “I can’t live in conditions like this.”

After two weeks of having to sleep in her living room because of a leaky window in her bedroom, Christy was moved to another unit in the building where she is now sleeping on a foam pad on the floor.

“I just can’t handle it no longer,” she added. “People shouldn’t have to live like this.”

LHP Capital issued the following statement about conditions at Radnor Towers:

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

