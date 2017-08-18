Columbia man found murdered in Spring Hill - WSMV Channel 4

Columbia man found murdered in Spring Hill

Trevor Armstrong's death is being investigated as a homicide. (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office) Trevor Armstrong's death is being investigated as a homicide. (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
SPRING HILL, TN

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of a man in Spring Hill.

Trevor Armstrong, 22, of Columbia, was found dead in a rural area of Williamson County near the Maury County line on Thursday morning.

Armstrong’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to call Det. Mike DeLoach at 615-790-5554, ext. 3224.

