TN company donates eclipse glasses to Nashville Rescue Mission

For some, $2 is too much for a pair of eclipse-viewing glasses.

When the Nashville Rescue Mission told News 4 about their concerns, we decided to help do something about it.

Last night, 751 people stayed at the mission, including 61 children. They too will be staring at the total solar eclipse on Monday, and as of Friday morning they didn’t have glasses.

“We just really, truly believe that once people understand the need that we’re going to see folks rise up and make that happen,” said Cheryl Noe, senior director of development at the Nashville Rescue Mission.

News 4 didn’t tell Noe before the interview, but we wanted to help. All it took was a phone call.

“We just reached out to American Paper Optics and gave them a call and they’re now going to be dropping off as many glasses as you need on Sunday night,” said News 4’s Carley Gordon.

“Well that’s pretty wonderful,” Noe said. “Nashville is such a great place.”

American Paper Optics is based in Bartlett, TN. They’re the main distributor of the ISO-certified eclipse glasses. They were happy and eager to help the Nashville Rescue Mission.

The chief marketing officer told News 4 he would hand deliver the glasses himself.

“That there’s a corporation that stops in the midst of their day what they do to do this for us is absolutely humbling,” Noe said. “We are grateful. We thank them and now we can just be excited about the eclipse.”

The donated eclipse glasses are strictly for the homeless at the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.