Frist Center recalls eclipse glasses sold in gift shop

(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Frist Center for the Visual Arts is recalling the eclipse glasses that have been sold in its gift shop.

Officials said they received information on Thursday that makes them believe the glasses are not safe.

The center was not able to get additional information from the vendor about the glasses, so they decided to recall them.

Customers will be able to receive refunds for their glasses.

The public is urged not to use these glasses to view the eclipse.

Click here for NASA's approved list of eclipse glasses.

