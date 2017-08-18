Frist Center recalls eclipse glasses sold in gift shop

News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.

A company set up a tent to sell glasses along 8th Avenue on Thursday. (WSMV)

LIST: Where you can still buy eclipse glasses in Nashville

The Frist Center for the Visual Arts is recalling the eclipse glasses that have been sold in its gift shop.

Officials said they received information on Thursday that makes them believe the glasses are not safe.

The center was not able to get additional information from the vendor about the glasses, so they decided to recall them.

Customers will be able to receive refunds for their glasses.

The public is urged not to use these glasses to view the eclipse.

Click here for NASA's approved list of eclipse glasses.

