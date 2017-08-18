Maury County Public Schools to be closed for solar eclipse

Maury County Public Schools will be closed on Monday due to a lack of available substitute teachers in the area.

The school district is expecting more substitutes will be needed than usual because of the solar eclipse.

"Without adequate classroom coverage, the safety of classroom supervision could be put at risk and the district has therefore chosen to close schools," said the school district in a news release.

Solar eclipse glasses that have been purchased by the school or teachers will be sent home with students.

The Boys & Girls Club will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

