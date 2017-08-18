Kentucky Legend's Pork Chop Banh Mi

Pork Chop Banh Mi

These Vietnamese-style submarine sandwiches filled with juicy pork are the perfect quick dinner.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

1 tsp minced fresh ginger

1 baguette or 4 long rolls, split and slightly hollowed out

Kentucky Legend Boneless Pork Chops, sliced

Toppings:

1 cup carrot matchsticks

1/2 cup fresh cilantro sprigs

1/3 cup chopped toasted peanuts

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1 tbsp hoisin sauce

2 tsp sriracha hot sauce

Instructions:

1. Mix together mayonnaise, vinegar, cilantro and ginger.

2. Spread bottom half of baguette with mayonnaise mixture; top with pork.

3. Toppings: Layer carrots, cilantro, peanuts and green onions over top. Drizzle with hoisin sauce and sriracha. Cap with top of baguette; cut into four portions.