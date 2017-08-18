Kentucky Legend's Pork Chop Banh Mi - WSMV Channel 4

Kentucky Legend's Pork Chop Banh Mi

Posted: Updated:

Pork Chop Banh Mi

These Vietnamese-style submarine sandwiches filled with juicy pork are the perfect quick dinner.

Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 0 minutes
Total Time: 15 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1/3 cup mayonnaise
1 tbsp rice wine vinegar
1 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
1 tsp minced fresh ginger
1 baguette or 4 long rolls, split and slightly hollowed out
Kentucky Legend Boneless Pork Chops, sliced

Toppings:
1 cup carrot matchsticks
1/2 cup fresh cilantro sprigs
1/3 cup chopped toasted peanuts
2 green onions, thinly sliced
1 tbsp hoisin sauce
2 tsp sriracha hot sauce

Instructions:

1. Mix together mayonnaise, vinegar, cilantro and ginger.
2. Spread bottom half of baguette with mayonnaise mixture; top with pork.
3. Toppings: Layer carrots, cilantro, peanuts and green onions over top. Drizzle with hoisin sauce and sriracha. Cap with top of baguette; cut into four portions.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.