Kentucky Legend's Pork Chop Banh Mi

Pork Chop Banh Mi
These Vietnamese-style submarine sandwiches filled with juicy pork are the perfect quick dinner.
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 0 minutes
Total Time: 15 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1 tbsp rice wine vinegar
1 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
1 tsp minced fresh ginger
1 baguette or 4 long rolls, split and slightly hollowed out
Kentucky Legend Boneless Pork Chops, sliced
Toppings:
1 cup carrot matchsticks
1/2 cup fresh cilantro sprigs
1/3 cup chopped toasted peanuts
2 green onions, thinly sliced
1 tbsp hoisin sauce
2 tsp sriracha hot sauce
Instructions:
1. Mix together mayonnaise, vinegar, cilantro and ginger.
2. Spread bottom half of baguette with mayonnaise mixture; top with pork.
3. Toppings: Layer carrots, cilantro, peanuts and green onions over top. Drizzle with hoisin sauce and sriracha. Cap with top of baguette; cut into four portions.