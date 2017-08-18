Smith County man accused of injuring girlfriend's 4-year-old - WSMV Channel 4

Smith County man accused of injuring girlfriend's 4-year-old child

Posted: Updated:
Ralph Mendez is charged with one count of aggravated child abuse. (Source: TBI) Ralph Mendez is charged with one count of aggravated child abuse. (Source: TBI)
CHESTNUT MOUND, TN (WSMV) -

A Smith County man is charged after allegedly abusing his girlfriend's 4-year-old child.

Ralph Mendez, of Chestnut Mound, is charged with one count of aggravated child abuse.

According to the TBI, the child's injuries were so serious that the victim required treatment at the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

Mendez was arrested Thursday and booked into the Smith County jail on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.