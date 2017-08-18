Smith County man accused of injuring girlfriend's 4-year-old child

Ralph Mendez is charged with one count of aggravated child abuse. (Source: TBI)

A Smith County man is charged after allegedly abusing his girlfriend's 4-year-old child.

Ralph Mendez, of Chestnut Mound, is charged with one count of aggravated child abuse.

According to the TBI, the child's injuries were so serious that the victim required treatment at the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

Mendez was arrested Thursday and booked into the Smith County jail on $100,000 bond.

