Titans auction off first 2 plays of preseason game

For the second year in a row, the Titans have auctioned off the first play of their first preseason game at home this Saturday.

And it was for a good cause - every penny raised in the auction will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The winners are the same family from last year, who got to call the first two plays.

Their choices ended up working like a dream. DeMarco Murray ran for 16 yards, and a pass from Marcus Mariota was good for a 30-yard gain.

Head coach Mike Mularkey said it's an awesome chance for fans to experience what they go through.

"We want to share what we do, and I think it's a unique opportunity to come in and see how a game plan is put together, and they actually get to watch the play unfold. Like I told them, when you call the play in the huddle and it doesn't work, it's your fault," Mularkey said.

The game against the Carolina Panthers is set to kick off at Nissan Stadium at 2 p.m. Saturday.

