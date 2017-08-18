Titans auction off first 2 plays of preseason game

For the second year in a row, the Titans have auctioned off the first play of their first preseason game at home this Saturday.More >>
Yhoana was found dead inside her family's mobile home last Thursday. Investigators say she suffered blunt force trauma and her clothes were in disarray.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department says hundreds of pairs of eclipse glasses given away at a health center are not safe.More >>
Federal officials say 29 health centers in Tennessee are receiving a total of more than $2 million to further improve quality, efficiency and effectiveness.More >>
Brandon Banks was convicted in June for raping an unconscious female student in a dorm room in 2013.More >>
What was once considered to be a run-down, industrial area of Nashville is quickly turning into one of the area's trendiest neighborhoods.More >>
Robert James Godfrey was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday in a white 1997 Ford Expedition in the Cumberland City area.More >>
“Boys being boys” is a phrase counsel for a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly raped at Brentwood Academy say they are tired of hearing.More >>
After several recalls and a lot of duds, people all over Tennessee and Kentucky are in the final rush to find eclipse glasses that will actually work.More >>
We're four days away from the celestial event of a lifetime, a total solar eclipse stretching coast to coast. For two minutes and 40 seconds, Hopkinsville will be the prime place to watch it. Businesses are up and celebrating in their own unique ways.More >>
An Oregon man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >>
A 56-year-old Texas woman reportedly died after eating contaminated oysters.More >>
News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.More >>
We’ve all had leg cramps, but probably not like this!More >>
“Boys being boys” is a phrase counsel for a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly raped at Brentwood Academy say they are tired of hearing.More >>
One man in North Carolina received the attention of his neighbors when he put a Nazi flag on his house.More >>
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >>
An Ohio man has been charged in the fatal drug overdose of his 1-year-old son.More >>
As politicians all over the South debate the removal of Confederate statues from their cities and towns, the name Nathan Bedford Forrest sticks out above the rest here in Tennessee.More >>
There are five days to go until the total solar eclipse crosses from the west coast to east coast, coming right through Middle Tennessee. For some, the experience brings tales of folklore and religious meaning.More >>
