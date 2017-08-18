Sentencing scheduled for former Vanderbilt football player - WSMV Channel 4

Sentencing scheduled for former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks

Brandon Banks was found guilty by a jury in June. (WSMV file photo) Brandon Banks was found guilty by a jury in June. (WSMV file photo)
A third former Vanderbilt football player will be sentenced in connection to a rape case.

Brandon Banks was convicted in June for his role in the gang rape of an unconscious female student in a dorm room in 2013.

Banks is facing up to 25 years for aggravated rape and sexual battery.

News 4 will be in the courtroom Friday morning and will update this story as it develops.

