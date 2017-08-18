Sentencing scheduled for former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks

The retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Here are photos from throughout the course of the trial.

The retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Here are photos from throughout the course of the trial.

Cory Batey sits in court during a hearing on April 1. (WSMV)

Cory Batey sits in court during a hearing on April 1. (WSMV)

Here is a day-by-day summary of what happened during the first trial for Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey in January 2015.

Here is a day-by-day summary of what happened during the first trial for Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey in January 2015.

Day-by-day summary of the first Vanderbilt rape trial

Day-by-day summary of the first Vanderbilt rape trial

Here are the people who are involved in the sex crimes case involving Vanderbilt football players.

Here are the people who are involved in the sex crimes case involving Vanderbilt football players.

Brandon Vandenburg is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.

Brandon Vandenburg is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.

Opening statements began Monday morning in the retrial for Brandon Vandenburg. (WSMV)

Opening statements began Monday morning in the retrial for Brandon Vandenburg. (WSMV)

Brandon Vandenburg is charged with five counts of aggravated rape in connection to the sexual assault of a female student in 2013.

Brandon Vandenburg is charged with five counts of aggravated rape in connection to the sexual assault of a female student in 2013.

Opening statements for the retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Batey is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.

Opening statements for the retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Batey is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.

Cory Batey sits in court during a hearing on April 1. (WSMV)

Cory Batey sits in court during a hearing on April 1. (WSMV)

Brandon Banks was found guilty by a jury in June. (WSMV file photo)

A third former Vanderbilt football player will be sentenced in connection to a rape case.

Brandon Banks was convicted in June for his role in the gang rape of an unconscious female student in a dorm room in 2013.

Banks is facing up to 25 years for aggravated rape and sexual battery.

News 4 will be in the courtroom Friday morning and will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.