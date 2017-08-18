Former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks to be sentenced - WSMV Channel 4

Former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks to be sentenced Friday

Posted: Updated:
Brandon Banks was found guilty by a jury in June. (WSMV file photo) Brandon Banks was found guilty by a jury in June. (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A third former Vanderbilt football player will be sentenced on Friday in connection to a 2013 rape case.

Brandon Banks was convicted in June for his role in the gang rape of an unconscious female student in a dorm room.

Banks is facing up to 25 years for aggravated rape and sexual battery.

Two of his co-defendants, Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey, were also convicted and are already serving time in prison.

Jaborian McKenzie, the fourth defendant in the case, has not been tried.

News 4 will be in the courtroom Friday morning and will update this story as it develops.

