Ex-Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks sentenced to 15 years in rape case

Brandon Banks was found guilty by a jury in June. (WSMV file photo) Brandon Banks was found guilty by a jury in June. (WSMV file photo)
Ex-Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks has learned his fate in connection to a 2013 rape case.

On Friday, Brandon Banks was sentenced to 15 years for aggravated rape and eight years for aggravated sexual battery, both to be served concurrently.

Fifteen years is the mandatory minimum sentence for aggravated rape in Tennessee.

The judge also decided that Banks will also have to remain on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life.

Banks was convicted in June for his role in the gang rape of an unconscious female student in a dorm room.

Two of his co-defendants, Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey, were also convicted and are already serving time in prison.

Jaborian McKenzie, the fourth defendant in the case, has not been tried.

