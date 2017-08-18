Ex-Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks sentenced to 15 years in rape case

Here is a day-by-day summary of what happened during the first trial for Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey in January 2015.

Day-by-day summary of the first Vanderbilt rape trial

Brandon Vandenburg is charged with five counts of aggravated rape in connection to the sexual assault of a female student in 2013.

Brandon Vandenburg is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.

Opening statements began Monday morning in the retrial for Brandon Vandenburg. (WSMV)

The retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Here are photos from throughout the course of the trial.

Cory Batey sits in court during a hearing on April 1. (WSMV)

Opening statements for the retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Batey is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.

Cory Batey sits in court during a hearing on April 1. (WSMV)

Brandon Banks is one of the four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the case.

Brandon Banks is accused of joining his teammates Brandon Vandenburg, Cory Batey and Jaborian McKenzie as they raped an unconscious student inside Vandenburg’s dorm room in Gillette Hall in 2013.

Here are the people who are involved in the sex crimes case involving Vanderbilt football players.

Brandon Banks was found guilty by a jury in June. (WSMV file photo)

Ex-Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks has learned his fate in connection to a 2013 rape case.

On Friday, Brandon Banks was sentenced to 15 years for aggravated rape and eight years for aggravated sexual battery, both to be served concurrently.

Fifteen years is the mandatory minimum sentence for aggravated rape in Tennessee.

The judge also decided that Banks will also have to remain on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life.

Banks was convicted in June for his role in the gang rape of an unconscious female student in a dorm room.

Two of his co-defendants, Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey, were also convicted and are already serving time in prison.

Jaborian McKenzie, the fourth defendant in the case, has not been tried.

