Businesses, homeowners flocking to popular west Nashville neighborhood

What was once considered to be a run-down, industrial area of Nashville is quickly turning into one of the area's trendiest neighborhoods.

In just a few years, The Nations has become a place to find hip restaurants, boutiques and workout studios.

The businesses have brought in hundreds of new homeowners. Right now, the average price for a single-family home is just over $377,000.

Compare that to last year, when a home cost $344,000, or five years ago, when it was just over $209,000.

Just since January of this year, 178 homes have been sold in this neighborhood. Last year, there were 236 homes sold total.

Real estate agent Kim Cunliffe said she doesn't see the growth in The Nations slowing down anytime soon and that anyone hoping to buy a home in the area needs to act now.

"They're going to continue to flock to this area because they have the businesses to support the places that they want to go to, you know stopping by a brewery after work and having less than a mile drive home is what people really want," Cunliffe said.

One of the owners of Frothy Monkey, a popular coffee shop in Nashville, just opened its latest location this week in The Nations.

"I think it's got a lot of depth to this neighborhood, and you don't have to get all the way into downtown in order to come experience great local food and shopping and all that fun stuff," said Ryan Pruitt.

