Man reported missing in Stewart County found safe

Robert Godfrey may be in a vehicle similar to this one. (Source: Stewart County Sheriff's Office)

A man reported missing in Stewart County has been found safe.

Robert James Godfrey, 73, was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday in a white 1997 Ford Expedition in the Cumberland City area.

Officials said he was found safe Friday morning.

