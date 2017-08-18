Man reported missing in Stewart County found safe - WSMV Channel 4

Man reported missing in Stewart County found safe

CUMBERLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) -

A man reported missing in Stewart County has been found safe.

Robert James Godfrey, 73, was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday in a white 1997 Ford Expedition in the Cumberland City area.

Officials said he was found safe Friday morning.

