73-year-old man reported missing in Stewart County

Robert Godfrey may be in a vehicle similar to this one. (Source: Stewart County Sheriff's Office)

Police are looking for a 73-year-old man who went missing in Stewart County.

Robert James Godfrey was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday in a white 1997 Ford Expedition in the Cumberland City area.

Godfrey is 6'2" and weighs around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Stewart County Emergency Communications Center at 931-232-5322.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.