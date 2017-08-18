73-year-old man reported missing in Stewart County

Brandon Banks was convicted in June for raping an unconscious female student in a dorm room in 2013.More >>
Brandon Banks was convicted in June for raping an unconscious female student in a dorm room in 2013.More >>
What was once considered to be a run-down, industrial area of Nashville is quickly turning into one of the area's trendiest neighborhoods.More >>
What was once considered to be a run-down, industrial area of Nashville is quickly turning into one of the area's trendiest neighborhoods.More >>
Robert James Godfrey was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday in a white 1997 Ford Expedition in the Cumberland City area.More >>
Robert James Godfrey was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday in a white 1997 Ford Expedition in the Cumberland City area.More >>
“Boys being boys” is a phrase counsel for a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly raped at Brentwood Academy say they are tired of hearing.More >>
“Boys being boys” is a phrase counsel for a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly raped at Brentwood Academy say they are tired of hearing.More >>
After several recalls and a lot of duds, people all over Tennessee and Kentucky are in the final rush to find eclipse glasses that will actually work.More >>
After several recalls and a lot of duds, people all over Tennessee and Kentucky are in the final rush to find eclipse glasses that will actually work.More >>
We're four days away from the celestial event of a lifetime, a total solar eclipse stretching coast to coast. For two minutes and 40 seconds, Hopkinsville will be the prime place to watch it. Businesses are up and celebrating in their own unique ways.More >>
We're four days away from the celestial event of a lifetime, a total solar eclipse stretching coast to coast. For two minutes and 40 seconds, Hopkinsville will be the prime place to watch it. Businesses are up and celebrating in their own unique ways.More >>
A Nashville woman faces murder and child abuse charges in connection with the death of her son last month.More >>
A Nashville woman faces murder and child abuse charges in connection with the death of her son last month.More >>
Two Beech High School students were injured after being hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Two Beech High School students were injured after being hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Franklin police are keeping an eye on the Confederate statue at the public square following social media posts about defending it from being vandalized.More >>
Franklin police are keeping an eye on the Confederate statue at the public square following social media posts about defending it from being vandalized.More >>
A prayer vigil will be held Thursday night for a 12-year-old girl who was brutally murdered in Goodlettsville.More >>
A prayer vigil will be held Thursday night for a 12-year-old girl who was brutally murdered in Goodlettsville.More >>
An Oregon man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >>
An Oregon man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >>
A 56-year-old Texas woman reportedly died after eating contaminated oysters.More >>
A 56-year-old Texas woman reportedly died after eating contaminated oysters.More >>
We’ve all had leg cramps, but probably not like this!More >>
We’ve all had leg cramps, but probably not like this!More >>
News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.More >>
News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.More >>
One man in North Carolina received the attention of his neighbors when he put a Nazi flag on his house.More >>
One man in North Carolina received the attention of his neighbors when he put a Nazi flag on his house.More >>
As politicians all over the South debate the removal of Confederate statues from their cities and towns, the name Nathan Bedford Forrest sticks out above the rest here in Tennessee.More >>
As politicians all over the South debate the removal of Confederate statues from their cities and towns, the name Nathan Bedford Forrest sticks out above the rest here in Tennessee.More >>
There are five days to go until the total solar eclipse crosses from the west coast to east coast, coming right through Middle Tennessee. For some, the experience brings tales of folklore and religious meaning.More >>
There are five days to go until the total solar eclipse crosses from the west coast to east coast, coming right through Middle Tennessee. For some, the experience brings tales of folklore and religious meaning.More >>
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >>
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >>
917. That's the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The FBI doesn't keep track of domestic hate groups, and the SPLC's tally is widely accepted.More >>
917. That's the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The FBI doesn't keep track of domestic hate groups, and the SPLC's tally is widely accepted.More >>