73-year-old man reported missing in Stewart County

Robert Godfrey (Source: Stewart County Sheriff's Office) Robert Godfrey (Source: Stewart County Sheriff's Office)
Robert Godfrey may be in a vehicle similar to this one. (Source: Stewart County Sheriff's Office) Robert Godfrey may be in a vehicle similar to this one. (Source: Stewart County Sheriff's Office)
CUMBERLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) -

Police are looking for a 73-year-old man who went missing in Stewart County.

Robert James Godfrey was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday in a white 1997 Ford Expedition in the Cumberland City area.

Godfrey is 6'2" and weighs around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Stewart County Emergency Communications Center at 931-232-5322.

