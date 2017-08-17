Attorney discusses Brentwood Academy rape case

“Boys being boys” is a phrase counsel for a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly raped at Brentwood Academy say they are tired of hearing.

“Look at the definition of what rape really is,” said attorney Bureon Ledbetter.

Ledbetter said what allegedly happened to the boy is unthinkable and what happened after might be worse.

He said more than a dozen adults knew what was happening and did nothing.

“It is hard to find someone that’s on a board somewhere that does not have a child or grandchild or niece or nephew in one of those schools, so it makes it hard to confront,” Ledbetter said.

The lawsuit also claims a parent and teacher threatened the victim’s brother.

“There is a culture of protecting, I would say, reputation,” Ledbetter said.

The adults all still have jobs. Brentwood police say they aren’t investigating any of them.

They were on notice to take action to redress the harassment of this assault. If they had done this then my client, this young boy, would not have been sexually assaulted and raped," said attorney Roland Mumford.

Two of the suspects were expelled from Brentwood Academy. Two others are at different schools.

“Two of those students are now in somebody else’s locker room, and they didn’t give them any notice,” Ledbetter said.

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services says it has opened a new investigation.

Brentwood Academy spokeswoman Susan Shafer told us this:

Our understanding is that the investigation does not include Brentwood Academy. BA is unaware of any new allegations or accounts related to this case. Should BA receive any new information, it will be directed immediately to the Brentwood Police Department and Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

Ledbetter said the boy told his story to DCS three times in two years and twice to Brentwood police.

“We want the police department to please do its job and bring justice to our client. Not only for his benefit for the protection of students at Brentwood Academy.

Mumford wants anyone with pertinent information on these allegations to contact his law office.

“You have knowledge of truth. Truth speaks to power and now I am asking you to summons the courage and speak the truth," said Mumford.

“Is there a culture of cover-up at Brentwood Academy?” News 4’s Liz Lohuis asked.

“It took a year to find a lawyer who could do this case. I wouldn’t say that’s community cover-up, but it borders on indifference,” Ledbetter said.

Attorneys said they are also considering suing the parents of the four boys mentioned in the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, a former Brentwood Academy parent says she was harassed by a Daystar Counseling board member.

Daystar was founded by a former Brentwood Academy employee and was also named in the lawsuit.

She says the board member messaged her under a fake Facebook page.

When she called to confront him he admitted who he was.

