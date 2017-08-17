Attorney discusses Brentwood Academy rape case

“Boys being boys” is a phrase counsel for a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly raped at Brentwood Academy say they are tired of hearing.More >>
“Boys being boys” is a phrase counsel for a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly raped at Brentwood Academy say they are tired of hearing.More >>
After several recalls and a lot of duds, people all over Tennessee and Kentucky are in the final rush to find eclipse glasses that will actually work.More >>
After several recalls and a lot of duds, people all over Tennessee and Kentucky are in the final rush to find eclipse glasses that will actually work.More >>
We're four days away from the celestial event of a lifetime, a total solar eclipse stretching coast to coast. For two minutes and 40 seconds, Hopkinsville will be the prime place to watch it. Businesses are up and celebrating in their own unique ways.More >>
We're four days away from the celestial event of a lifetime, a total solar eclipse stretching coast to coast. For two minutes and 40 seconds, Hopkinsville will be the prime place to watch it. Businesses are up and celebrating in their own unique ways.More >>
A Nashville woman faces murder and child abuse charges in connection with the death of her son last month.More >>
A Nashville woman faces murder and child abuse charges in connection with the death of her son last month.More >>
Two Beech High School students were injured after being hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Two Beech High School students were injured after being hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Franklin police are keeping an eye on the Confederate statue at the public square following social media posts about defending it from being vandalized.More >>
Franklin police are keeping an eye on the Confederate statue at the public square following social media posts about defending it from being vandalized.More >>
A prayer vigil will be held Thursday night for a 12-year-old girl who was brutally murdered in Goodlettsville.More >>
A prayer vigil will be held Thursday night for a 12-year-old girl who was brutally murdered in Goodlettsville.More >>
Just a few minutes from Nashville in Brentwood you’ll find the Dyer Observatory. It’s this area’s gem of astrological technology with a 3-ton telescope that can see galaxies far, far away.More >>
Just a few minutes from Nashville in Brentwood you’ll find the Dyer Observatory. It’s this area’s gem of astrological technology with a 3-ton telescope that can see galaxies far, far away.More >>
Nine people have been arrested and three more are being sought following an eight-month investigation into meth distribution in the Upper Cumberland region.More >>
Nine people have been arrested and three more are being sought following an eight-month investigation into meth distribution in the Upper Cumberland region.More >>
Metro detectives are investigating a murder-suicide in East Nashville on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Metro detectives are investigating a murder-suicide in East Nashville on Thursday afternoon.More >>
An Oregon man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >>
An Oregon man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >>
News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.More >>
News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.More >>
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >>
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >>
A Florida woman is facing child abuse and DUI charges after driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit with a toddler in the back seat, according to police.More >>
A Florida woman is facing child abuse and DUI charges after driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit with a toddler in the back seat, according to police.More >>
Metro detectives are investigating a murder-suicide in East Nashville on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Metro detectives are investigating a murder-suicide in East Nashville on Thursday afternoon.More >>
We’ve all had leg cramps, but probably not like this!More >>
We’ve all had leg cramps, but probably not like this!More >>
If you haven't gotten your solar eclipse glasses yet, you need to get on it. Scalpers are now trying to profit off people’s procrastination.More >>
If you haven't gotten your solar eclipse glasses yet, you need to get on it. Scalpers are now trying to profit off people’s procrastination.More >>
President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to comment on the removal of Confederate monuments.More >>
President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to comment on the removal of Confederate monuments.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >>
There are five days to go until the total solar eclipse crosses from the west coast to east coast, coming right through Middle Tennessee. For some, the experience brings tales of folklore and religious meaning.More >>
There are five days to go until the total solar eclipse crosses from the west coast to east coast, coming right through Middle Tennessee. For some, the experience brings tales of folklore and religious meaning.More >>