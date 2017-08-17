Eclipse burgers, Eclipseville sorbet, and tattoos; a city readies for the eclipse

We're four days away from the celestial event of a lifetime, a total solar eclipse stretching coast to coast.

For two minutes and 40 seconds, Hopkinsville will be the prime place to watch it. Businesses are up and celebrating in their own unique ways.

"How's it coming?" asked Charlie Powell, making his way through his Holiday Burgers restaurant in Hopkinsville. "We got any slaw?"

Powell has been watching the days count down to Aug. 21.

"Well, we do have this solar eclipse coming up Monday," he said. "I want to give them something to remember Hopkinsville by. Some are saying 100,000 people or 200,000. It's hard to say. It's going to be crazy."

His team came up with an idea.

"We start with our five once burger patty," Powell said, watching his cook fix an "eclipse burger." "He cooks an egg, either sunny side up or over easy and puts that on top of the burger. It looks like a sun in the middle with a ring around it for the meat. Where else can you get an eclipse burger but Eclipseville? As soon as they try it, they say 'man, that's not bad.'"

Around Powell's city, the nods to the eclipse are everywhere. A mural reads "Greetings from Eclipseville." The Pennyroyal Arts Council sign says "Total Eclipse of the Arts."

"This solar eclipse, to me, there's something fascinating and amazing that's going to be happening with that," said Julie-Anna Carlisle of Milkweed Health and Harmony Emporium.

Carlisle has designed a tribute to the eclipse that's now printed on shirts. The design shows the eclipse within a human eye.

"Instead of just putting 'Hopkinsville' on there, I thought it'd be smart to letter in the coordinates," she said, pointing to numbers below the design.

Across the street, Infinite Ink Tattoo and Piercing Studio is offering eclipse tattoos.

"I'm not surprised by demand because tattoos are a good thing to commemorate certain events," said owner Heather Lowery. "Personally, I'm excited. I'm having a blast. I think our community's really embracing this opportunity."

Lowery's also opening an ice cream shop in the same building with a special menu item.

"Eclipseville Solar Mango Sorbet," she laughed, holding a tub of bright yellow ice cream.

"I love the idea that for just a short period of time, much of the world is getting a glimpse of the coolness of this small town," said Carlisle.

