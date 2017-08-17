State officials warn of eclipse scams, fake glasses

News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.

LIST: Where you can still buy eclipse glasses in Nashville

After several recalls and a lot of duds, people all over Tennessee and Kentucky are in the final rush to find eclipse glasses that will actually work.

"My mom bought some online and they turned out to be fake, so we wanted to make sure we had the genuine article," Mark McPherson said. "We weren't going to sell anything that would hurt somebody."

McPherson and his partner Mike Christian took matters into their own hands.

"We bought them straight from the factory in Bartlett, TN, at America Paper Optics," McPherson said. "Yesterday morning, we just said we'd drive down and see if we'd be able to get them because we found out there are so many bad ones out there."

The men purchased 15,000 pairs of certified eclipse glasses and set up a tent on 8th Avenue South. By 1 p.m. Thursday, they'd sold more than 10,000 pairs. They'll have 10,000 additional pairs available Friday morning.

Their vendor is legit, but so many people have been fooled lately that the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance has sent out an official eclipse scam warning.

"We want people to understand that the scammers are trying to take their money and they could be injuring themselves if they don't use proper glasses," said Kevin Walters, director of Communications, Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

After learning some scammers were printing fakes certificates online, the TDCI is recommending potential buyers refer to the American Astronomical Society's updated list of approved vendors.

"They're printing up glasses with fake ISO numbers on them, fake certificates," Walters said.

Walters also warned that glasses will run around two dollars to five dollars. If they're a dollar or cheaper, they could be fake.

All sorts are being sold of Amazon. News 4 logged on the site to search for ourselves.

Right now, the best test is to try the glasses on to make sure there is no light coming through, except that of the sun.

"If you look at the sun, the sun should be the only thing that you see with your solar glasses," Walters said.

