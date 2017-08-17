Nashville woman charged with murder in death of son

A Nashville woman faces murder and child abuse charges in connection with the death of her son last month.More >>
Two Beech High School students were injured after being hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Franklin police are keeping an eye on the Confederate statue at the public square following social media posts about defending it from being vandalized.More >>
A prayer vigil will be held Thursday night for a 12-year-old girl who was brutally murdered in Goodlettsville.More >>
Just a few minutes from Nashville in Brentwood you’ll find the Dyer Observatory. It’s this area’s gem of astrological technology with a 3-ton telescope that can see galaxies far, far away.More >>
Nine people have been arrested and three more are being sought following an eight-month investigation into meth distribution in the Upper Cumberland region.More >>
Metro detectives are investigating a murder-suicide in East Nashville on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Brandon Bradford, 38, had been wanted by the FBI and the TBI to face drug charges. He is a known member of the Vice Lords gang with ties to Chicago and Middle Tennessee.More >>
Metro police say a Pearl Cohn High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to class.More >>
A leading Republican senator says Donald Trump has not yet shown the stability or competence required for an American president to succeed.More >>
News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.More >>
An Oregon man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >>
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >>
A Florida woman is facing child abuse and DUI charges after driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit with a toddler in the back seat, according to police.More >>
Metro detectives are investigating a murder-suicide in East Nashville on Thursday afternoon.More >>
President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to comment on the removal of Confederate monuments.More >>
If you haven't gotten your solar eclipse glasses yet, you need to get on it. Scalpers are now trying to profit off people’s procrastination.More >>
917. That's the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The FBI doesn't keep track of domestic hate groups, and the SPLC's tally is widely accepted.More >>
There are five days to go until the total solar eclipse crosses from the west coast to east coast, coming right through Middle Tennessee. For some, the experience brings tales of folklore and religious meaning.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >>
