Nashville woman charged with murder in death of son

Ashley Crowder (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Ashley Crowder (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
A Nashville woman faces murder and child abuse charges in connection with the death of her son last month.

Police said 28-year-old Ashley Crowder brought her 11-month-old son to Centennial Medical Center on July 28 after he stopped breathing and became unresponsive.

Crowder said that her son had been suffering from unusual and concerning symptoms for several days.

Investigators said the child suffered an “abdominal catastrophe” and other internal and external injuries.

Crowder has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

