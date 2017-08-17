Police monitor Franklin monuments after social media posts

Franklin police are keeping an eye on the Confederate statue at the public square following social media posts about defending it from being vandalized.

This week protesters toppled a confederate statue in Durham, NC. Some speculated it may happen in Tennessee.

The Southern Historical Society posted on Facebook Wednesday: “Thugs are headed to Franklin to tear down the monument there. Christians pray. Cover this in prayer and sons and daughters show up! Defend what is ours.”

In response to potential violence from that post and others social media posts, a Franklin officer has been stationed at the monument throughout the day since Wednesday afternoon.

“It will be a judgment call based on the nature of what we see and hear out in the community,” said Franklin city administrator Eric Stuckey, when News 4 asked how long police will be there.

Some residents told News 4 what they think of the controversy.

“I guess I just deal with it. There's a whole lot more bigger things going on in the world right now in my opinion,” said Andrew McNairy, of Leiper’s Fork. “But if police have to do this, that's what police have to do. That's their job to serve and protect.”

Some cities, like Baltimore, elected to legally remove the monuments.

President Donald Trump weighed in on Twitter Thursday saying, “Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You can’t change history but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson, who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish.”

“If nothing else, regardless of what your beliefs are, they need to be left up as a reminder of how horrible things can be and where we have came from since then,” said David Cassell, of Franklin.

Stuckey said the city doesn’t want any citizens coming to try and protect the monument, like what armed private citizens did in Tampa this week. Stuckey said police are there to keep everyone safe.

