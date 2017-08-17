9 charged, 3 sought in 8-month meth investigation - WSMV Channel 4

9 charged, 3 sought in 8-month meth investigation

Nine people have been arrested and three more are being sought following an eight-month investigation into meth distribution in the Upper Cumberland region.

Multiple law enforcement organizations began investigation the operation last September.

So far, the following nine people have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute over 300 grams of methamphetamine:

  • Ronnie Argo Jr.
  • Joseph Neely
  • Kristan Harville
  • Darby Brunson
  • Lindsey Goad
  • Megan Fuller
  • Ryan Underwood
  • Nathaniel Payne
  • James Cumby

Authorities are still searching for three additional suspects in this investigation.

