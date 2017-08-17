TBI Most Wanted suspect arrested in Indiana

A man on the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list has been arrested in Indiana.

Brandon Bradford, 38, had been wanted by the FBI and the TBI to face drug charges. He is a known member of the Vice Lords gang with ties to Chicago and Middle Tennessee.

Bradford was taken into custody in a hotel in Clarksville, IN, on Thursday. The TBI said he had barricaded himself in a room for about an hour before surrendering.

He is currently being held in the Floyd County Jail in Indiana.

