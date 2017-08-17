Police: Pearl Cohn student charged with bringing loaded gun to school

Metro police say a Pearl Cohn High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to class.

The 9mm semi-automatic pistol was found in the 16-year-old student’s backpack by school security officers conducting a random search.

Police said the gun was loaded with nine rounds. The student was also carrying six rounds in her backpack.

The student said she was carrying the gun for protection.

She was taken to juvenile detention and charged with carrying a gun on school property.

