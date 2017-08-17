Police: Pearl Cohn student charged with bringing loaded gun to school

Metro police say a Pearl Cohn High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to class.More >>
A leading Republican senator says Donald Trump has not yet shown the stability or competence required for an American president to succeed.More >>
Metro dispatch confirmed two bodies were found at the scene. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.More >>
The MLS2Nashville group has unveiled an updated plan for a soccer stadium at the Nashville Fairgrounds.More >>
Schools in Pickett County are closing early on Thursday because of a power outage. Students will be dismissing at 12:30 p.m.More >>
Daizjohn Sawyers, 18, is wanted for two counts of vehicle burglary and evading arrest.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department says hundreds of pairs of eclipse glasses given away at a health center are not safe.More >>
Officers were initially called to a domestic disturbance at the Greenwood Apartments on Green Wave Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Two Beech High School students were injured after being hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >>
News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.More >>
An Oregon man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >>
A Florida woman is facing child abuse and DUI charges after driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit with a toddler in the back seat, according to police.More >>
President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to comment on the removal of Confederate monuments.More >>
If you haven't gotten your solar eclipse glasses yet, you need to get on it. Scalpers are now trying to profit off people’s procrastination.More >>
Metro dispatch confirmed two bodies were found at the scene. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >>
917. That's the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The FBI doesn't keep track of domestic hate groups, and the SPLC's tally is widely accepted.More >>
There are five days to go until the total solar eclipse crosses from the west coast to east coast, coming right through Middle Tennessee. For some, the experience brings tales of folklore and religious meaning.More >>
