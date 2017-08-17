GOP senator says Trump hasn't shown stability, competence

Metro police say a Pearl Cohn High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to class.More >>
A leading Republican senator says Donald Trump has not yet shown the stability or competence required for an American president to succeed.More >>
Metro dispatch confirmed two bodies were found at the scene. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.More >>
The MLS2Nashville group has unveiled an updated plan for a soccer stadium at the Nashville Fairgrounds.More >>
Schools in Pickett County are closing early on Thursday because of a power outage. Students will be dismissing at 12:30 p.m.More >>
Daizjohn Sawyers, 18, is wanted for two counts of vehicle burglary and evading arrest.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department says hundreds of pairs of eclipse glasses given away at a health center are not safe.More >>
Officers were initially called to a domestic disturbance at the Greenwood Apartments on Green Wave Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Two Beech High School students were injured after being hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
