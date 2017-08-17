MLS2Nashville reveals updated soccer stadium plan

The MLS2Nashville group has unveiled an updated plan for a soccer stadium at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Representatives of the group told News 4 they expect the stadium would hold 30,000 people.

They say the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood is ideal for many reasons, including its rapid rate of growth.

"The location is ideal; there could not be a better place in town than the fairgrounds. The MLS wants an urban location, and the fairgrounds does that. The fairgrounds are also right on the doorstep of the international community, and soccer is very popular among people that are new to our country, so that's a big plus," said Will Alexander, who is a co-founder of the group.

Officials also like the area's proximity to Interstate 440 and Interstate 65, along with the potential for a nearby transit line in the future.

Plans for parking are expected to be released within the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.