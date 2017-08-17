Police investigating murder-suicide at East Nashville home

Veronica Warren was found dead in the home. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro detectives are investigating a murder-suicide in East Nashville on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the 700 block of Chickasaw Avenue just before 12:30 p.m.

Investigators said 41-year-old Terry Moyers fatally shot his girlfriend, 30-year-old Veronica Warren, inside their home before fatally shooting himself in the driveway.

Police said Moyers called the Emergency Communications Center and said that he had killed Warren and was going to kill himself. Officers responded and found Moyers in his driveway with a pistol to his head.

As officers tried to persuade Moyers to drop the gun, he shot himself in front of them.

Warren was found dead in a bedroom.

Police said there are prior reports of disputes between the couple, most of which did not result in actual violence.

