Investigation into deadly shooting underway after 2 bodies found at East Nashville home

Two bodies were found at the East Nashville home. (WSMV) Two bodies were found at the East Nashville home. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in East Nashville.

Officers responded to 724 Chickasaw Ave. on Thursday afternoon.

Metro dispatch confirmed two bodies have been found at the scene.

