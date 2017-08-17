Pickett County Schools closing early due to power outage - WSMV Channel 4

Pickett County Schools closing early due to power outage

Posted: Updated:
BYRDSTOWN, TN (WSMV) -

Schools in Pickett County are closing early on Thursday because of a power outage.

Students will be dismissing at 12:30 p.m., according to the district's supervisor of instruction.

The school district is hoping the problem will be fixed by Friday morning.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.