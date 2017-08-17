Hendersonville PD issues warning to public about burglary suspect

Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Daizjohn Sawyers, 18, is wanted for two counts of vehicle burglary and evading arrest in Hendersonville.

Although Sawyers is only facing two counts of vehicle burglary, police said 12 cars were broken into that night.

Police said Sawyers left the scene on July 30 in a car that was stolen from a different area.

Sawyers is also wanted in Nashville for aggravated robbery.

Police said Sawyers is known to carry weapons.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Crime Stoppers in Hendersonville and Nashville are both offering to pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tips can also be texted to 274637 using keyword TIPHPD.

