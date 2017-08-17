Gray & Dudley's Stone Fruit & Farmers Cheese Plate & Part Juice

Stone Fruit with Farmers Cheese, Tennessee Honey, Almonds and Mint

Serves 4

1 cup fresh farmer's cheese, such as sweet grass dairy's Lil' Moo or Vermont Creamery's Fromage Blanc

¼ cup cherries, pitted (optional)

1 cup sliced peaches, plums, nectarines or any combination of these

1 Tbs Lemon juice

2 Tbs Raw Honey

1 sprig of mint

¼ cup toasted almonds, chopped

Cracked black pepper

6-8 sliced toasted baguette

Place farmers cheese in center of plate or cheese board. Using the back of a spoon, make a well in the center of the farmers cheese. Set aside.

In a small mixing bowl, toss stone fruit with lemon juice, mint and almonds. Place the stone fruit mixture in center of the farmers cheese. Drizzle honey over fruit and crack 1-2 turns of peppermill over the fruit.

Serve with toasted baguette slices on the side.



Party Juice:

3 oz Rabble Rose'

3/4 oz Dolin Dry Vermouth

3/4 oz Mint Syrup

Topped w Topo Sabores Grapefruit Soda