Gray & Dudley's Stone Fruit & Farmers Cheese Plate & Part Juice

Stone Fruit with Farmers Cheese, Tennessee Honey, Almonds and Mint
Serves 4
1 cup fresh farmer's cheese, such as sweet grass dairy's Lil' Moo or Vermont Creamery's Fromage Blanc
¼ cup cherries, pitted (optional)
1 cup sliced peaches, plums, nectarines or any combination of these
1 Tbs Lemon juice
2 Tbs Raw Honey
1 sprig of mint
¼ cup toasted almonds, chopped
Cracked black pepper
6-8 sliced toasted baguette
Place farmers cheese in center of plate or cheese board. Using the back of a spoon, make a well in the center of the farmers cheese. Set aside.
In a small mixing bowl, toss stone fruit with lemon juice, mint and almonds. Place the stone fruit mixture in center of the farmers cheese. Drizzle honey over fruit and crack 1-2 turns of peppermill over the fruit.
Serve with toasted baguette slices on the side.
Party Juice:
3 oz Rabble Rose'
3/4 oz Dolin Dry Vermouth
3/4 oz Mint Syrup
Topped w Topo Sabores Grapefruit Soda