Candlelight vigil held for 12-year-old murder victim

Metro police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville as a homicide.

Metro police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville as a homicide.

Yhoana Arteaga was found murdered in her family's mobile home. (WSMV)

Yhoana Arteaga was found murdered in her family's mobile home. (WSMV)

Metro police are asking for help in identifying the person who killed a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.

Metro police are asking for help in identifying the person who killed a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.

Yhoana Arteaga was found murdered in her family's mobile home. (WSMV)

Yhoana Arteaga was found murdered in her family's mobile home. (WSMV)

Yhoana Arteaga was found murdered in her family's mobile home. (WSMV)

Police are continuing to search for the person who brutally murdered a 12-year-old in Goodlettsville.

On Thursday night, dozens gathered for a candlelight vigil in honor of Yhoana Arteaga.

Yhoana was found dead inside her family's mobile home last Thursday.

Investigators say Yhoana suffered blunt force trauma and her clothes were in disarray.

No arrests have been made in the case, but police believe she may have known her killer.

The community is heartbroken about Yhoana's death.

"I couldn't even imagine what that would be like, what it would be like to go through anything like this. Now, everyone is being more aware of their surroundings and who's in the neighborhood. Come home, grab your kids, tell them you love them, because life is too short," said neighbor Sandra Jones.

Authorities have not released information about Yhoana's official cause of death.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.