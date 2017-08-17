Prayer vigil planned for 12-year-old murder victim

Metro police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville as a homicide.

Yhoana Arteaga was found murdered in her family's mobile home. (WSMV)

Metro police are asking for help in identifying the person who killed a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.

A prayer vigil will be held Thursday night for a 12-year-old girl who was brutally murdered in Goodlettsville.

Yhoana Arteaga was found dead inside her family's mobile home last Thursday.

Investigators say Yhoana suffered blunt force trauma and her clothes were in disarray.

No arrests have been made in the case, but police believe she may have known her killer.

The vigil will be held outside Yhoana's home at 1229 Old Dickerson Rd. at 8 p.m. The event is being organized by Partners In The Struggle.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

