Prayer vigil planned for 12-year-old murder victim

Metro police are asking for help in identifying the person who killed a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.More >>
Metro police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville as a homicide.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
A prayer vigil will be held Thursday night for a 12-year-old girl who was brutally murdered in Goodlettsville.More >>
Walter Pratt was last seen leaving his home around 3 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.More >>
You can check out two NFL teams at once on Thursday at Saint Thomas Sports Park.More >>
Officers were called to a domestic disturbance at the Greenwood Apartments on Green Wave Drive around 9 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
A former kindergarten teacher in Clarksville is now facing charges of child abuse and neglect.More >>
Eleven men in Tennessee - including a church youth leader and a coach - have been arrested as part of a human trafficking operation sting.More >>
The Tennessee Supreme Court has denied the state's bid to appeal a ruling that permits attorneys for former Tennessee football players A.J. Johnson and Michael Williams to seek social media communications from...More >>
State officials say Tyson Foods Inc. plans to expand operations in northwest Tennessee, adding more than 300 jobs in the process.More >>
A Tennessee panel is accepting applications for a judicial vacancy in four counties.More >>
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >>
A Florida woman is facing child abuse and DUI charges after driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit with a toddler in the back seat, according to police.More >>
News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.More >>
If you haven't gotten your solar eclipse glasses yet, you need to get on it. Scalpers are now trying to profit off people’s procrastination.More >>
An Oregon man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >>
President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to comment on the removal of Confederate monuments.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation found contributions for a home school Christian association were funneled through an alleged hate group.More >>
There are five days to go until the total solar eclipse crosses from the west coast to east coast, coming right through Middle Tennessee. For some, the experience brings tales of folklore and religious meaning.More >>
Mary Grams never thought she would see her diamond ring again, certainly not in the middle of a carrot.More >>
A former kindergarten teacher in Clarksville is now facing charges of child abuse and neglect.More >>
