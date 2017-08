You can check out two NFL teams at once on Thursday at Saint Thomas Sports Park.

The Titans will be holding their second joint practice with the Carolina Panthers.

The group has three recent Heisman winners, including Derrick Henry, Marcus Mariota and Cam Newton.

The open practice begins at 9:15 a.m. and will run until 12:30 p.m.

The teams will face off in a preseason game this Saturday at 2 p.m.

