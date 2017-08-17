If you haven't gotten your solar eclipse glasses yet, you need to get on it. Scalpers are now trying to profit off people’s procrastination.

If you haven't gotten your solar eclipse glasses yet, you need to get on it. Scalpers are now trying to profit off people’s procrastination.

American Paper Optics is manufacturing tens of millions of the glasses used to view the eclipse. (WSMV)

American Paper Optics is manufacturing tens of millions of the glasses used to view the eclipse. (WSMV)

LIST: Where you can still buy eclipse glasses in Nashville

As the Great American Solar Eclipse gets closer and closer, many are still scrambling to get their hands on a pair of glasses to safely view the event.

News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.

Adventure Science Center

The center will be selling $2 pairs of glasses at the Music City Solar Eclipse Festival & Viewing Party on Saturday. The gift shop sold 50,000 glasses within three days.

Kroger

Kroger is selling glasses for $1.99, but very few are still available. A Kroger spokesperson said their store in Hopkinsville has the most left. So far, the grocery store chain has sold 109,000 glasses.

Walmart

Walmart stores nationwide are carrying eclipse glasses for $1. News 4 is waiting to hear back if any local locations are sold out.

Friedman's Surplus and Outdoors

The store, located at 2101 21st Ave. South, will have 500 pairs of glasses for sale starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Ace Hardware

The Richland and Goodlettsville locations just received new shipments of glasses on Wednesday. The Belle Meade and Bellevue locations are hoping to restock before Monday.

Nashville Visitor Centers

SOLD OUT. Hundreds of glasses were sold over the past few weeks, but the most were sold on Monday.

Loden Vision Center

All locations are SOLD OUT.

Lowe's

All Nashville locations are SOLD OUT. Online store is SOLD OUT.

Twice Daily

SOLD OUT. Around 50,000 pairs were sold at locations across Nashville.

Metro Parks

Metro Parks will have a limited supply of free glasses on the day of the eclipse at various facilities, including nature centers, community centers, Centennial Sportsplex and the Fort Negley Visitors Center. Supplies are limited.

Ophthalmologists are stressing the importance of wearing approved eclipse viewing glasses. Anyone who views the eclipse without them can suffer retinal damage. Click here for NASA's list of approved glasses.

Several vendors have recalled the glasses they have given away. Click the stories below for more information:

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.