Clarksville teacher arrested on child abuse charges - WSMV Channel 4

Bonnie Conn (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Bonnie Conn (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A former kindergarten teacher in Clarksville is now facing charges of child abuse and neglect.

Bonnie Conn resigned from the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System back in February.

A lawsuit claims Conn dragged a boy with special needs out of her classroom by the arm.

Officials are not saying if these child abuse charges are connected to the video.

The News 4 I-Team recently revealed that at 60 Midstate schools, students with disabilities received more corporal punishment than their classmates who do not have special needs.

Conn's bond was set at $15,000.

