Clarksville teacher arrested on child abuse charges

A Channel 4 I-Team investigation has found that at 60 schools in Middle Tennessee, students with disabilities received corporal punishment at a higher rate than their peers without disabilities.

Christy Smith said her daughter was bruised after being paddled. (WSMV)

Students with disabilities punished at higher rate at 60 Middle Tennessee schools

Surveillance video shows the hallway of St. Bethlehem Elementary School in Clarksville. Kindergarten teacher Bonnie Conn dragged a little boy out of her classroom by the arm. She then used her foot to keep out the child with special needs.

Surveillance video shows the teacher dragging the boy out of the classroom. (WSMV)

Family sues school district after teacher caught dragging boy with special needs

A former kindergarten teacher in Clarksville is now facing charges of child abuse and neglect.

Bonnie Conn resigned from the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System back in February.

A lawsuit claims Conn dragged a boy with special needs out of her classroom by the arm.

Officials are not saying if these child abuse charges are connected to the video.

The News 4 I-Team recently revealed that at 60 Midstate schools, students with disabilities received more corporal punishment than their classmates who do not have special needs.

Conn's bond was set at $15,000.

