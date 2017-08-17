Missing Lincoln County man found in Arkansas - WSMV Channel 4

Missing Lincoln County man found in Arkansas

Walter Pratt, 69, is in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Department) Walter Pratt, 69, is in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)
A 69-year-old man who was reported missing in Lincoln County has been found in Arkansas.

Walter Pratt was last seen leaving his home around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Pratt is in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, which is why police were concerned.

Police said Pratt was found around 2:45 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 530 in the area of Pine Bluff, AR.

Pratt is being treated at a local hospital and will be reunited with his family soon.

