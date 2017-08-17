Man with Alzheimer's reported missing in Lincoln County

Walter Pratt, 69, is in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department is looking for a 69-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Walter Pratt was last seen leaving his home around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Pratt, who is in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, may be driving a 1997 red Ford Ranger.

The truck has a tag on the front that says "Wally's Wagon" and has rounded chrome bed rails.

Anyone with information about Pratt's location is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 931-433-9821 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 931-433-4522.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.