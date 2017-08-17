Tennessee human trafficking sting leads to 11 arrests

A former kindergarten teacher in Clarksville is now facing charges of child abuse and neglect.More >>
A former kindergarten teacher in Clarksville is now facing charges of child abuse and neglect.More >>
Walter Pratt was last seen leaving his home around 3 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Walter Pratt was last seen leaving his home around 3 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Eleven men in Tennessee - including a church youth leader and a coach - have been arrested as part of a human trafficking operation sting.More >>
Eleven men in Tennessee - including a church youth leader and a coach - have been arrested as part of a human trafficking operation sting.More >>
The Tennessee Supreme Court has denied the state's bid to appeal a ruling that permits attorneys for former Tennessee football players A.J. Johnson and Michael Williams to seek social media communications from...More >>
The Tennessee Supreme Court has denied the state's bid to appeal a ruling that permits attorneys for former Tennessee football players A.J. Johnson and Michael Williams to seek social media communications from...More >>
State officials say Tyson Foods Inc. plans to expand operations in northwest Tennessee, adding more than 300 jobs in the process.More >>
State officials say Tyson Foods Inc. plans to expand operations in northwest Tennessee, adding more than 300 jobs in the process.More >>
A Tennessee panel is accepting applications for a judicial vacancy in four counties.More >>
A Tennessee panel is accepting applications for a judicial vacancy in four counties.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation found contributions for a home school Christian association were funneled through an alleged hate group.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation found contributions for a home school Christian association were funneled through an alleged hate group.More >>
Officers were called to a domestic disturbance at the Greenwood Apartments on Green Wave Drive around 9 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Officers were called to a domestic disturbance at the Greenwood Apartments on Green Wave Drive around 9 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
A sexually oriented club that was shut down by Metro Codes last month is not recognized by the IRS as a non-profit, as its website claims.More >>
A sexually oriented club that was shut down by Metro Codes last month is not recognized by the IRS as a non-profit, as its website claims.More >>
If you haven't gotten your solar eclipse glasses yet, you need to get on it. Scalpers are now trying to profit off people’s procrastination.More >>
If you haven't gotten your solar eclipse glasses yet, you need to get on it. Scalpers are now trying to profit off people’s procrastination.More >>