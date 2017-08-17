Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Gallatin - WSMV Channel 4

Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff at Gallatin apartment complex

Posted: Updated:
GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -

A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff at an apartment complex in Gallatin.

Officers were called to a domestic disturbance at the Greenwood Apartments on Green Wave Drive around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the incident escalated into a standoff.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff at Gallatin apartment complexMore>>

  • Special

    Sumner County news

    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.