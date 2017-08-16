Legitimate solar eclipse glasses in high demand

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is recalling approximately 8,000 eclipse glasses that were handed out last weekend at the Williamson County Fair.

Vanderbilt hospital recalls eclipse glasses given out at Williamson Co. Fair

The Metro Public Health Department says hundreds of pairs of eclipse glasses given away at a health center are not safe.

Eclipse glasses given away at Metro health center not safe

After days of long lines, the Adventure Science Center has sold out of glasses for the solar eclipse. Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

The Adventure Science Center put out this sign to let visitors know the glasses were sold out. (WSMV)

American Paper Optics is manufacturing tens of millions of the glasses used to view the eclipse. (WSMV)

If you haven't gotten your solar eclipse glasses yet, you need to get on it. Scalpers are now trying to profit off people’s procrastination.

Craigslist posts show glasses being sold for as much as $35 a piece.

When demand is high, people will pay.

“Everywhere there are eclipses there are never enough glasses there,” Jakob Baker said.

Baker and his friends are selling them for $5, but that price could jump as we inch closer to Monday, especially with so many recalls.

“It’s kind of sad. I just hope people don't use the fake glasses and get injured staring at the sun,” Baker said.

Baker is part of a group that travels the world selling eclipse glasses. They will be in Egypt next year when the eclipse is expected to pass over Cairo.

“I’ve got goosebumps just thinking about it,” Lauren Treftz said.

Treftz is excited about the eclipse.

“I think just being out in the community and seeing something bigger than earth that everybody gets to be a part of,” she said.

She picked up a pair of glasses last week.

“I should probably read the fine print on these,” Treftz said.

She is a little skeptical now after so many recalls.

“I am very blessed to have good vision and I don't want to change that,” Treftz said.

There’s an easy way to make sure yours are legit. If they are NASA’s approved list, they’re good to go.

