Nashville sex club not recognized as nonprofit

The Mark was temporarily shut down last month following a Channel 4 I-Team investigation. (WSMV file photo)

A sexually oriented club that was shut down by Metro Codes last month is not recognized by the IRS as a nonprofit, as its website claims.

The Mark, whose legal name is Community Perspectives Inc., claims on its site that it is a Tennessee 501(c)(7) non-profit, membership organization. The designation would make it exempt from federal income taxes.

The Mark/CPI is a private club that caters to people with fetishes like S&M and bondage.

The News 4 I-Team first started asking questions when we learned that The Mark did not have a permit as a sex club.

We asked to see its financial information, since all nonprofits are required by federal law to share such information if asked.

Nonprofits are required to file a document called a 990 with the IRS - it's like a tax return.

The I-Team was unable to find any 990s for CPI. The IRS told us they didn't have them either.

CPI's attorney, Alan Slone, confirmed in an email Wednesday there aren't any 990s.

The CPI board, Slone wrote, didn't realize they had to "apply for formal recognition" from the IRS.

"It appears that CPI has not been formally recognized as a 501(c)(7) tax exempt organization, as had been previously stated by the Executive Director,” Slone added.

This raises all kinds of questions; what will the people say who've been volunteering or donating money? Will The Mark owe back taxes?

The Mark remains closed for the time being.

Metro Codes shuttered the business after finding that the Mark didn't have a sex club permit, nor did it take out building permits for a recent extensive remodeling job.

The club has now applied for construction permits for the work that that's already finished, though Metro's Zoning Administrator Bill Herbert told News 4 some crucial paperwork is still due.

"We have not received any plans for the work that was done,” Herbert said.

Herbert said an architect will have to submit drawings.

A contractor will have to accept responsibility for the job.

Only then, can the fire marshal's office do their inspection.

“The ball is in their court," Herbert said.

