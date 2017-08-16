Bipartisan committee begins work to solve cold case civil rights murders

Dozens of attorneys are working pro bono to research lynchings, murders and arsons that have gone unsolved or ignored. (WSMV)

Rep. Johnnie Turner, D-Memphis, has tried to get justice for victims of civil rights era crimes for several years in the state legislature. Wednesday, she saw her bipartisan committee come to life.

Dozens of attorneys are working pro bono to research lynchings, murders and arson that have gone unsolved or ignored from the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s. The teams are hoping some may be eligible for prosecution today.

Every law school in the state has agreed to have its students pitch in to conduct research.

"There's a group of former prosecutors, former FBI agents, some of whom are working with the department of justice on cases," attorney Alex Little said in the hearing Wednesday afternoon. "The group that's before you is willing to tell you as much as we can find out about these issues.”

Turner has often shared the stories like that of Elbert Williams, an early member of the NAACP who was abducted from his home in Brownsville and killed after trying to register people to vote in the 1940s.

Now, just days after racial rioting in Charlottesville, VA, Turner said she knows the time for this work is now.

"It has come to the point where our nation, it is as divided, in many instances, as it was during the civil rights movement," said Turner, the committee chair. "There is a whole lot of healing that needs to go on in this nation."

The committee said it realizes it won't be able to find living suspects in most of the cases, but it is committed to doing the dirty work to clean up decades of wrongs. For Turner, reconciliation is the biggest step forward.

"All of us are Americans, and we hope that as a result of this we can tear down some of the barriers that continue to exist that divide us," Turner said. "We want to be united.”

Little led the discussions on how the special joint committee's work will be organized and structured.

There are at least five distinct groups with group leaders. One group will collect data, analyze and report on existing and known crimes. Another will do the same for unknown crimes – identifying witnesses and taking oral accounts. A third group of attorneys will identify cases that are viable for prosecution.

The researchers will present case information by December. The special joint committee plans to give a full report to the Tennessee General Assembly in January to discuss possible legislation for future cases.

Lawmakers on the committee include: Vice Chair Sen. Ed Jackson, R-Jackson; Secretary Rep. Tim Rudd, R-Murfreesboro; Sen. Thelma Harper, D-Nashville; Sen. Mark Norris, R-Collierville; and Rep. Tilman Goins, R-Morristown.

The meeting resumes Thursday morning.

