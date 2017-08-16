Metro Schools: About 600 7th graders still need vaccinations

Beginning Thursday, seventh graders enrolled in Metro Schools will not be allowed to go to school without their vaccination certificate.

The district announced Wednesday that just over 600 students, or 14 percent of seventh graders are still not up to date with immunizations.

Officials said last year there were also about 600 students without shot records after the first week of school. Most came into compliance within a few days.

“We want them to continue to be in school and learn and not out of school,” said Dr. Nicole Boyle with Metro Schools Student Health Services. “To get these vaccines, it’s very important health-wise, and it’s preventative care.”

The Woodbine Health Clinic is offering vaccinations for students who still need them. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.