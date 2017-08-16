Donations for Christian school funneled through alleged hate group in Tennessee

Beginning Thursday, seventh graders enrolled in Metro Schools will not be allowed to go to school without their vaccination certificate.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation found contributions for a home school Christian association were funneled through an alleged hate group.More >>
A city could resort to eminent domain in order to get the vacant properties needed to move a park. That park in Hopkinsville could be moving less than half a mile away, but it's enough to cause a divide among the neighbors. Some believe the move's necessary, while others say using eminent domain would be unfair.More >>
After days of long lines, the Adventure Science Center has sold out of glasses for the solar eclipse. Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.More >>
Two Beech High School students were injured after being hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Franklin police said extra officers are on duty following reports on social media that some historical landmarks may be targeted.More >>
There are five days to go until the total solar eclipse crosses from the west coast to east coast, coming right through Middle Tennessee. For some, the experience brings tales of folklore and religious meaning.More >>
The Rutherford County School Board voted Wednesday to close schools on Monday for the eclipse.More >>
The Rutherford County School Board will meet Wednesday at 5 p.m. to vote whether the system will hold classes on Monday, the day of the total solar eclipse.More >>
William Young, 4, and Salome Young, 15, have been reported missing out of Sparta, TN. The TBI said the two children may be with their mother, 48-year-old Kimberly Young.More >>
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >>
An Oregon man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >>
After 43 years at News 4, Rudy Kalis announced Tuesday that he will retire at the end of November.More >>
Vanderbilt University Medical Center is recalling approximately 8,000 eclipse glasses that were handed out last weekend at the Williamson County Fair.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department says hundreds of pairs of eclipse glasses given away at a health center are not safe.More >>
A woman is in the hospital after the car she was in slammed into a rock wall during a chase. The three men following the couple had gotten into an argument with them late Tuesday night in Antioch.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A man has been arrested after allegedly jumping with his daughter off a bridge into the Cumberland River earlier this month.More >>
A movie-a-day subscription program to the movie theatre for less than $10 might sound like a great idea to consumers, but MoviePass slashing rates is less than popular with the nation’s largest movie theatre operator.More >>
A new name has come up in the case of murdered nursing student Holly Bobo: sex offender Terry Britt. His name came up in court for the first time last week, but it’s not the first time we’ve heard it.More >>
