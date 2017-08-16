Hopkinsville considers eminent domain in acquiring properties to move park

A city could resort to eminent domain in order to get the vacant properties needed to move a park.

That park in Hopkinsville could be moving less than half a mile away, but it's enough to cause a divide among the neighbors. Some believe the move is necessary, while others say using eminent domain would be unfair.

"It's been there for years, you know," said a Hopkinsville mother who declined to be identified.

She said Joe Mumford Park has weathered a lot, but she wants it to stay right where it's located now.

"Upkeep the one that's here," the mother said. "It's been neglected for years. They don't do any maintenance to it besides mowing the grass. This stuff hasn't been painted. There's no new equipment or anything."

A neighborhood petition circulated in 2009 for better upkeep of the park.

The city of Hopkinsville is looking to move the park from its current spot on Durrett Avenue to a new spot under a half mile away on Woodmill Road.

"The current location of the park is very inaccessible," said Hopkinsville city manager Nate Pagan. "It's up against the Little River. It occasionally floods. It's flood-prone."

Pagan said the city has been working to acquire the vacant properties to make way for the park for more than six months. He said some property owners have negotiated and some haven't, leading the council to approve the city attorney to begin the process of eminent domain.

"Hopefully, we'll be able to reach agreements with all the property owners and only resort to legal means as a last resort," Pagan said.

"I don't think that's fair at all because people have family roots with their land, and they don't want to get rid of it," said the Hopkinsville mother. "I don't blame them. They're forcing them to do so."

Another neighbor, Jami Grady, said she wants the park moved.

"Yes, I do, because that's secure over there," she said, referring to the proposed new location. "The police hang out a lot over there."

Grady said she doesn't allow her children to play with their pets near the park for fear of crime. A rep for Hopkinsville Police told News 4 while there have been reports, there's no more crime at Joe Mumford Park than any other park.

Pagan added, the move is something the city has wanted to tackle for years. He said a neighborhood association has also long wanted to move it.

